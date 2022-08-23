Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Arrested In Jangaon

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody by the police today at Jangaon. Bandi Sanjay's 'Mouna Deeksha' was stopped by the police. Tension prevailed in the area. A large number of BJP workers have been arrested by the police today. The vehicles of the police were stopped by the BJP workers. A minor scuffle took place between the BJP workers and the police. Bandi Sanjay is doing his padayatra in Jangaon.

Bandi Sanjay took to his Twitter and wrote, "We demand injured BJP leaders should be taken to hospital immediately & given better medical treatment. BJP has doesn't fear police cases and attacks by TRS goons. The truth on the liquor scam should be exposed. Strict action should be taken no matter who the culprits are."

He also tweeted, "Strongly condemn TS police registering a case of attempted murder against BJP leaders who were protesting at house of CM KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanding an answer to the allegations in the liquor scam. There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers."

On Monday afternoon after some activists of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and BJP Mahila Morcha tried to lay siege to TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's house. They demanded the resignation of Kavitha and further alleged that she was involved in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

