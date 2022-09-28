Telangana Bags Four National Tourism Awards on World Tourism Day

New Delhi: On World Tourism Day, Telangana state bagged four awards in the Tourism sector. The National tourism awards were given to Telangana in four categories — Best State (Comprehensive Development of Tourism), Best Golf Course (Hyderabad Gold Club), Best Railway Station (Secunderabad Railway Station) and Best Medical Tourism Facility (Apollo Hospitals).

The state Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud received the tourism awards from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at a function held on the occasion of World Tourism Day celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Parameters like number of projects, both private and PPP mode, mechanism for operation and maintenance of projects, turnover, number of Hotels, buses or cruises, sound & light shows operated by Tourism Corporation and others were considered under the Best State for Comprehensive Development of Tourism category.

Hyderabad Gold Club was adjudged Best Tourism Friendly Golf Course, because of the facilities it offers to entertain tourists with temporary membership, 18-hole golf course, structure and facilities, number of events organised, number of tourists participated, online booking and others.

After receiving the awards, Srinivas Goud told reporters that the Union government should extend all support to progressive States like Telangana as it would aid in the nation’s development.