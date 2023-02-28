Telangana Bachao Meet on March 10: TJS Chief Kodandaram 

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of wrongly taking credit for the formation of a separate Telangana state, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram is planning to save the state from the ruling BRS party.

The TJS President said they are holding a ‘Telangana Bachao’ meeting on March 10. He said the party will decide its future course of action after receiving suggestions during the meeting.

Kodandaram released the posters of the March 10 meeting and said the people who had taken part in the Telangana movement will attend the meeting.

He found fault with the governance system of KCR and alleged KCR was adopting double standards to suit his agenda.

“He is acting as a staunch democrat in Delhi but in Telangana he is functioning as an autocrat,” Kodandaram said.

It may be noted here Kodandaram was actively involved in the Telangana movement. He was heading the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all political parties and non-political organisations fighting for Telangana state.

