Telangana: BA.2.12.1 Has Potential To Trigger Surge In COVID Infections

One case of the BA.2.12.1 variant with L452Q mutation, the new sub-lineage of the Omicron variant was reported in Telangana by the geneticists from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The samples from the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 from Hyderabad were collected for genomic sequencing on April 4 and the results were made available to GSAID, the global initiative to document genomic data of coronavirus, a few days ago by INSACOG.

The health officials said that the BA.2.12.1 has the potential to trigger a surge in the COVID infections in Telangana. So, the officials are urging the people to be careful and take all the precautions.

According to the reports, the BA2.12.1 is a sub-lineage of Omicron and spreading at a faster pace in the US, is further expected to become a dominant variant in the next few days. Based on the reports, the BA2.12.1 has so far not indicated more severity than other Omicron variants.

COVID-19 cases in India:

The number of coronavirus case are increasing in the country. India reported 2,927 fresh coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of infections to 4,30,65,496. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,279. A total of 32 people died in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of covid-related fatalities to 5,23,654.

