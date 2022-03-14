Telangana Auto Drivers Unions Demand Hike In Minimum Fare, Per Kilometre Fare

HYDERABAD: Feeling the pinch of rising petrol and diesel prices and inflation, the Telangana state Auto Drivers Unions on Monday demanded the State government to allow them to hike the minimum fare and per kilometre fare in the state. They have also demanded the setting up of an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board by the government. Auto Drivers Unions have also demanded the TRS government to issue another 20,000 CNG new auto permits.

The leaders of the Joint Action Committee held a meeting which was attended by the representatives from Telangana State Auto Driver Unions, Cab Unions and Auto-Owners Association. The JAC leader B Venkatesham said it was decided in the meeting that the minimum fare should be increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and per kilometre fare be hiked from Rs 11 to Rs 25. He said there has been no hike in minimum fare and per kilometre fare for the last eight years and they are demanding a hike in auto and cab fares due to the increasing petrol prices and other factors.

In addition to the demand of setting up an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board, the Auto Drivers Unions are also demanding the government to give them old age pensions, interest-free loans for vehicles and financial aid for children’s education. The Unions have also asked the government to implement a scheme similar to that of YSR Vahana Mitra introduced by the YS Jagan government in the neighbouring state. Under the YSR Vahana Mitra, the AP government provides Rs 10,000 to autorickshaw drivers.

Meanwhile, JAC leader B Venkatesham has given a call to all the auto and cab unions to take part in the two days nationwide bandh from March 28.