Telangana Auto Drivers Demand Fare Hike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) executive meeting of Telangana Auto Drivers was conducted on Sunday at Golconda Fort, and it requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to raise auto metre charges to be on par with the neighboring States. TADJAC Convenor Mohd Amanullah Khan stated in a statement that the auto drivers will soon be forced to start a "do or die" movement with the women activists.

Mohd Amanullah Khan said that the government has not increased current car rates in the previous nine years and has therefore indirectly encouraged illegality among auto drivers in the twin cities. Including the demand for a rise in auto fares on pace with neighboring states, the auto drivers urge an urgent transfer of the City Police Commissioner for failing to stop new vehicles black marketing in the twin cities.