HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday has decided to hold the monsoon session of the assembly from September 7. CM KCR held discussions with several ministers in this regard at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, August 17.

The Assembly has decided to hold the monsoon session in September as decisions have to be taken on several important issues related to the state.

The CM and the ministers were of the view that the assembly sessions should be convened for 20 days, which would facilitate comprehensive discussions on important issues. KCR is likely to take several key decisions pertaining to some important issues in the assembly sessions.

He has instructed ministers and other officials to get prepared with all the necessary information to be discussed in the assembly sessions which are scheduled to be held next month.

The CM advised the ministers and officials to get prepared for introduction of several bills and resolutions, as well as announcements of policy decisions. KCR has directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Assembly Secretary V Narsimhacharyulu to make sitting arrangements for members in the assembly hall maintaining physical distance in accordance with the COVID-19 rules.