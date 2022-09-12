Telangana Assembly Sessions 2022: Nearly 1 Crore People To Get Affected With Centre's New Electricity Bill

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly meeting today criticised the electricity reforms taken up by the centre. He said that both TRS and BJP governments formed during the same time. The Percapita Power Utilisation of Telangana was 970 units and that of India was 957 units. He said that after eight years, Percapita Power Utilisation of Telangana was 2126 units and the centre was 1255 units inclusive of Telangana.

KCR said about the percapita power utilisaiton of different countries.

Percapita Power Utilisation of Iceland - 51696 units

Percapita Power Utilisation of America - 12154 units

Percapita Power Utilisation of Japan - 7150

Percapita Power Utilisation of China - 6312

Percapita Power Utilisation of Bhutan - 3126

He said that according to the International electricity authority survey, India stands at 104th position out of 140 nations. He said that this was the result of the 'Viswa Guru'.

KCR said that he wants to explain who is actually cheating the people. He further stated that more than 98 lakh people are going to get affected by the new electricity bill that is going to be introduced by the centre. KCR said that centre is coming up with baseless electricity reforms. KCR said that "No connection shall be given without a metre and such metre shall be smart prepayment metre" was there in the gazette.

A few days ago, Union Power Minister RK Singh said, "We hope that we will be able to bring the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the Winter Session of the Parliament. It was provided by the Electricity Act 2003 that there can be more than one distribution utility in an area. But other discoms would have to supply power through their own network. Now we have provided for sharing the distribution network (common carrier). It (common carrier) would charge for wheeling power of other discoms."