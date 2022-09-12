Telangana Assembly Sessions 2022: I Was The First CM To Criticise PM Modi, Says KCR

The Telangana legislative assembly and legislative council meetings started on Monday, September 12. In the Assembly Session, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that centre is behaving in a very different manner and is not extending its support to the state.

He said that he was the first person to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly. He recalled that long ago, he called Modi the most fascist ruler of the country.

He said that BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao is trying to mislead the session. He said that centre and state should work together in some issues and should take decisions collectively.

KCR said that there is no qualitative debate in the Loksabha and said that if opposition party leader raises his/her voice then he or she will be attacked by the ruling party leaders.

