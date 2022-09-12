Telangana Assembly Sessions 2022: Centre Asks Telangana State To Sell TSRTC

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that centre is sending letters to the state asking it to sell TSRTC. He showed the letters send by the Finance Minister. He sarcastically said that centre is selling all the properties and might want the state to follow the footsteps of the centre. He said that centre is selling away Railways and other assets. KCR asserted that they will ensure that selling of TSRTC would not happen and is putting all its efforts to ensure the corporation is on track. KCR said that centre promised to give Rs. 1000 crore gift they Telangana sells TSRTC

He said that centre is acting without any perfect strategy. He said that he requested many government officials to work for the welfare of the state and still now they are helping the government.

Telangana CM KCR criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Assembly session.