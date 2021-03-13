Telangana Assembly Session Will Be A Stormy Affair

The budget session of the Telangana State Legislature is going to start on March 15. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has summoned both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to meet for a session on March 15 at 11 am.

On the first day, the Governor will address the joint session of the Legislature while the next day, the Assembly will adjourn after paying tributes to the sitting legislators who died since the previous session.

The Telangana Assembly session is going to be a stormy affair. According to sources, the opposition parties are likely to raise questions that expose the Telangana government's failures. The ruling TRS party is getting ready to explain the developmental activities that have been taken up by the government.

According to political sources, many issues that have come to the fore during the graduate MLC election campaign will come up for discussion in the Assembly. Opposition parties are pointing out the failures of the TRS government that came into power for the second time. The ruling TRS party is chalking out plans to give a fitting reply to the opposition parties' questions. Sources say that the state budget for 2021-22 is likely to be presented on March 18.

Congress and the BJP will train guns at the ruling party and are likely to highlight topics like the government's failure in jobs creation, ITIR, unemployment, and center's agriculture laws. The opposition parties would question the ruling government either after the Governor's speech in the Assembly.

The BJP is also ready to question the TRS on unemployment dole, Nizam Sugars, job notifications, negligence on the zonal system, implementation of central schemes, Fasal Bima Yojana. BJP leaders may meet on Saturday to discuss the strategy to be followed in the Assembly.

The state has achieved an average growth of 17.24 percent in 2014-19, and the state witnessed an increase of 114 percent in GDP. The per capita income of the people of the state has increased from Rs.1.12 lakh to Rs.2.28 lakh.

The ruling TRS party may explain the new laws implemented in the state, achievements in power supply, progress in setting up green industrial parks across Telangana, growth in the agricultural sector, implementation of welfare schemes, irrigation projects, development of SCs and STs, Dharani Portal, residential gurukul.