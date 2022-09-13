Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to name the newly-constructed Parliament building in New Delhi after B R Ambedkar.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industries KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, moved the resolution in the House. The AIMIM and Congress party supported the resolution while the BJP legislator was not present in the House. Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy announced the passing of the resolution unanimously by a voice vote.

After moving the resolution, KTR said Dr BR Ambedkar, who is the architect of Indian Constitution, showed the direction to the country and it would be more appropriate to name the new Parliament building after him.

KTR further said Ambedkar symbolised social justice, greatness of democracy and national integration. He recalled that Ambedkar fought against all kinds of discrimination and was a firm believer in equality. The TRS leader said their party and leader KCR followed the principles of Ambedkar to achieve Telangana state after a 14-year-long struggle.

It may be noted here that as part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital, foundation stone of the new building was laid in late 2020. The Centre is likely to hold the 2022 Winter Session of Parliament in the new building.