Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution recommending the Centre to include Valmiki Boya and communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who introduced the resolution, said the state government had accepted the recommendation of a Commission of Inquiry for Scheduled Tribes in 2016 for the inclusion of Valmiki Boya, Kirataka, and other communities in the list of STs and submitted the same to the Centre, but there was no response from them.

KCR also proposed that the Mali community living in the districts of Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial be included in the STs list.

Also Read: Telangana Govt To Distribute 11.50 Acres Podu Lands From Feb End: KCR