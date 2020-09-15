HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly on Monday passed a Bill for easing to get building and layout approvals. Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR), who laid the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and the Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) Bill, 2020, said under the legislation, no permissions would be required for residential buildings in plots with up to 75 sq yards and with height upto seven metres.

"TS-bPASS is a time-bound online approval single-window system with a view to improving transparency and making it easy for citizens to get building and layout approvals, KTR later tweeted.

"Instant approval for residential buildings in plots above 75 sq yards and upto 600 sq yards (height upto 10 metres) will be based on self- certification," he said. Single-window approval would be given to layouts/buildings in plots above 600 sq yards and height above 10 metres within 21 days, he further tweeted.

In case any urban local body or municipality fails to meet the deadline of 21 days, automatic deemed approval on the would be issued on the 22nd day through online to the citizen, the minister added.

The minister said in the Assembly that the KCR led state government aimed at planned development and provision of appropriate basic amenities in towns and a new municipal Act was brought in last year to herald changes in municipal administration. The government had introduced the development permission management system (DPMS) in 2015 in municipalities to address peoples difficulties and corruption in the process of obtaining permissions for construction of houses.

TS-bPASS Bill, 2020 had been brought to give statutory powers to the DPMS and to ensure transparency and also make people work with government responsibly through a self-certification system, KTR said.