Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Appoints Incharges for all Constituencies

Hyderabad: In order to strengthen the party in the state for the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in 2023, the Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has appointed the incharges (prabharies) for all 119 assembly constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, The BJP has formed 22 committees, and each committee consists of one senior leader, one co-incharge, six members and nearly 120 karyakartas to assist in the efforts. The committees include media, publicity, accommodation, transport, medical, protocol, permissions, public meetings and arrangements. The 22 committee members will be reporting to the steering committee members who will in turn report to the party’s Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay who is also the star campaigner of the party.

The bye-election has been necessitated for Munugode assembly constituency by the resignation of former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on August 8. It has become a prestige battle for the Congress, the BJP and the ruling-TRS which has now transformed into BRS. While the Congress has named Palvai Sravanthi as the grand old party’s candidate for Munugode, the TRS has announced Ex-MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate.

The nomination process for the bye-election will begin on Thursday and the last date for filing of nominations is October 14. The polling will be taken place on November 3 and the declaration of results will be on November 6.

Also Read: Munugode Bypolls 2022: Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy Is TRS Candidate