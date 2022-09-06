Telangana Assembly Adjourned to September 12

The Telangana Legislative Assembly which started on Monday has been adjourned to Monday i.e. on September 12. The Business Advisory Committee of the legislature will meet after the adjournment of today's proceedings to decide the number of days the two Houses would be in session. BAC will also decide on the agenda that should be taken up in the monsoon.

The Legislative Assembly has paid tributes to the recently deceased MLAs in Telangana.

The Monsoon Session was convened in view of the six-month deadline between the two sessions that is going to expire on September 14. The budget session of the legislature concluded on March 15.

