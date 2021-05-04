Telangana ASHA Workers to Conduct Household Survey to Check COVID Cases

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday held a review meeting with senior IAS Officers, GHMC Zonal Commissioners and Hospital Superintendents of GHMC area at BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad. He urged the officials to work with dedication to overcome the Covid situation.

He directed them to increase Covid beds in NIMS, Sarojini Devi, Chest, Gandhi, Fever, TIMS, King Koti and other hospitals like Malakpet, Golconda, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur in GHMC limits to extend medicare to the people.

Also Read: Partial Lockdown In Tamil Nadu: Check New Covid Protocols

He told the teams to ensure that ASHA workers reach out to every household and identify persons with fever and other symptoms and hand over medical kits to them. He asked them to take up cleanliness drives in all hospitals to maintain hygienic conditions.

Secretary Health SAM Rizvi, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, CDMA N Satyanarayana, Special Secretary Finance Ronald Rose, Secretary Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary Tourism and Culture Srinivasa Raju, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy and other senior officials were present in the meeting