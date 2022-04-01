Telangana: Asara Pension Not Sanctioned To New Beneficiaries, Says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the state government for not sanctioning Asara Pensions to the new beneficiaries.

He wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and asserted that the state government must allocate enough budget for the Asara scheme. He further added that the government should frame new rules in a way such that if a beneficiary dies then the same pension must be given to the other eligible person in the family.

In 2022-23, the number of beneficiaries has been increased because the government has reduced the age limit for Aasara Pensions from 65 to 57.

