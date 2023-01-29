Telangana: Anti-Fluorosis Champion Amshala Swamy Passes Away

Hyderabad: Amshala Swamy, who championed the cause of fluorosis victims, passed away at his residence at Shivannagudem village of Marrigudem block in Nalgonda. He was 37.

Swamy died after suffering a fall from his battery-operated wheelchair while trying to climb the ramp to his double bedroom house on Friday night. Initially, everyone presumed it was just an accidental fall, however, he started vomiting blood on Saturday morning and died a few hours later.

“He suffered blood vomiting and collapsed at around 8.30 am on Saturday. We rushed him to the local hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” Telangana Fluorosis Vimochana Samithi convener Subhash Kanchukatla said.

Born with skeletal fluorosis disease due to presence of high fluoride content in the drinking water in his village, Swamy was at the forefront in the fight for the eradication of the debilitating disease in Nalgonda. He was part of Jala Sadhana Samithi protests. Swamy hit the national headlines in 2002 after a photo of him sitting on a table in front of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to highlight the severity of crippling water-borne disease.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of the champion of fluorosis victims in the state.

“It is the fluorosis sufferers like Amshala Swamy who are the inspiration behind the government 's strong resolve to provide fluorosis-free purified drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in their own state,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

