HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday finalized the dates for common entrance tests (CETs) 2020. The exercise for the conduct of the CETs for admission into various vocational and technical education courses has been completed. As part of the schedule finalized, the council will conduct the common entrance tests for ECET on August 31 and POLYCET on September 2.

The most crucial EAMCET Engineering test will be held on September 9,10,11 and 14. The TSCHE has formally announced these dates with the permission of the high court. The Telangana High Court has heard arguments on a petition filed with regard to the common entrance tests and final semester examinations in the state. During the course of the hearing, the state government has submitted to the high court that the TSCHE has taken up the exercise to conduct the CETs either during August end or in September. As regards the final semester examinations for various courses, the state government informed the court that they would act in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines.