Telangana: Amit Shah Visits Party Worker's House in Secunderabad

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Amit Shah visited the house of BJP supporter Satyanarayana,who has been in the party for over 30 years and currently serving as Secretary, SC Morcha, Secunderabad Mahankali District. Satyanarayana expressed his joy to have Amit Shah's presence at his place. He also complained to the Union Minister that the KCR government had betrayed the Dalits and failed to fulfill promises made to his community. In reply, Amit Shah said: "I'm there with you all in your homes. Keep fighting on".

Earlier, Amit Shah offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. Temple priests welcomed him and offered him ‘prasadam’. He was accompanied by the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other party leaders.

Amit Shah also interacted with the farmers at Begumpet airport before heading to the public meeting in Munugode.

During the interaction, Amith Shah made sensational comments that it is not the law that needs to be changed , it is the TRS government that needs to be changed in state when farmers asked him to alter the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022.

Speaking to the media, the farmers union leaders said that the farmers in the state are losing out on getting crop insurance as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme is not being implemented in Telangana.

