Telangana: Alair ex- MLA Bikshamaiah Goud Quits BJP Ahead of Munugode Bypoll

Hyderabad: In a jolt to BJP ahead of Munugode bypoll, Alair former MLA Bikshamaiah Goud on Thursday has quit the party. He is likely to join the ruling TRS party.

In his resignation letter, the former legislator said the BJP had not fulfilled the promise made in 2016 by then Union Health Minister JP Nadda of establishing a 300-bedded hospital for fluoride victims at Marriguda in Munugode assembly constituency.

He also said, ” I am resigning from the party after facing discrimination and injustice done by BJP. There is no point in continuing in the BJP. I have joined the party with the assurance that BJP would support Telangana. Ever since I joined the BJP, I have been insulted at every step. There are no people in the BJP who cares about a BC leader.”

