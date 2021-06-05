Telangana Alcohol Business during Lockdown Surpasses Dasara Liquor Sales

Hyderabadis seem to be high on spirits despite the gloomy pandemic situation. Booze is in high demand in recent days. The Telangana government has imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. While a lot of sectors have been badly hit due to the shutdown when it comes to liquor sales the government has no reason to worry about it. The revenue from liquor sales has only seen a rise ever since lockdown was announced in the state.

As the stores are open only during the odd 7 am to 2 pm hours, the sale remains high. In the May month during the lockdown period, the liquor revenue stood at Rs 2, 129 crore, which is 6 per cent lower than May 2020 sales of Rs 2, 270 crores when liquor shops reopened after 44 days of lockdown.

According to the report, May 2021 liquor sale is higher than last Dasara season which is considered peak month for sale of spirits across the state Last month's sales fell to 20.19 lakh beer cases, down from 33.23 lakh in May 2020. In May 2021, liquor sales increased to 27.12 lakh cases, up from 26.69 lakh cases in May 2020. The official statistics show that for the week following the lockdown on May 12, daily sales were at least 44 percent higher than typical days in May 2020.