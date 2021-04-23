Telangana Airlifts Oxygen Cylinders From Odisha To Meet Shortage At Covid

As per the directions of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the state government with Defence aircraft airlifted eight oxygen tankers to the liquid oxygen plants in Odisha state. This will not only save time but will also help in resolving the oxygen shortage problem in the state to a great extent. It is the first instance when oxygen tankers have been airlifted.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Eetala Rajender, along with Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, IAS, and other officials were present at the Begumpet airport today to personally oversee the airlifting operations. Two C17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force were deployed for the purpose commanded by Wing Commander Chaitanya and Wing Commander Nijhawan.

With the airlifting of tankers, the travel time is reduced by three days and would also go a long way in seeing that shortage of oxygen for Covid 19 patients at least would be overcome for a few days.

Special Chief Secretary Transport R&B Sunil Sharma, Secretary Health and Family welfare Rizvi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Dr. Preeti Meena, and other officials have worked round the clock to make it happen.