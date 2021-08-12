Telangana AI Mission’s ‘Revv Up’ Accelerator Selects 42 Startups for Inaugural Cohort

‘Revv Up’ is a 12-month program for startups offering solutions using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Selected startups represent 11 sectors from across 10 Indian states.

Hyderabad: Today, Telangana AI Mission announced the selection of 42 startups into the Revv Up accelerator program. Revv Up by the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM, will enable and empower AI startups through a series of structured interventions.

The startups invited to participate in the inaugural cohort have been through a rigorous selection process that evaluated their credentials across six criterions. The cohort represents 11 sectors and 10 Indian states; nearly 50% of startups that are from outside Telangana have expressed intent to open a local office in this or next year, over 70% of the cohort is either bootstrapped or has early funding, and more than 25% have at least one female founder.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “The participating entrepreneurs and their startups represent innovations powered by Artificial Intelligence. From addressing non-invasive healthcare solutions to climate modelling, and new ways to support learning; these founders will greatly impact how our future will be shaped. I am extremely impressed with the credentials of this cohort and their ability to bring sustainable change at scale.”

The Revv Up accelerator provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry respectively. These startups will receive mentorship from industry experts, and technology and IP support as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI-based offering at their core.

Speaking on the occasion, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, “Congratulations to the startups selected for the Revv Up accelerator program. NASSCOM’s close partnership with the state of Telangana will provide significant impetus for startups and their aspirations to become the AI Garage for the world.”

Revv Up is another step towards making Telangana and Hyderabad as a global destination for AI & other emerging technologies. The zero equity or cost accelerator program, exclusively designed for growth-stage AI startups, will begin its core operations starting this month.

The next cohort of Revv Up will commence in February 2022 and applications for the next cohort are tentatively planned towards end of this year.