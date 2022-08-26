Telangana AI Mission Launches Mobility AI Grand Challenge

Today, the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) said that it has launched the Mobility AI Grand Challenge, in partnership with Capgemini, to foster innovation for GHMC. T-AIM, which is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM, concluded a similar challenge for the Forest Department earlier this month.

In this challenge, GHMC aims to identify and classify pothole severity across specified routes in Hyderabad using live and archived video feeds. Through the solutions developed using artificial intelligence, GHMC officials will be armed with additional insights to undertake targeted repair works in Hyderabad.

Open to all innovators in the country, the challenge is now open for applications. Innovators will be selected based on their approach note, and the shortlisted innovators will get four weeks to develop a Proof of Concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique, and result.

The winning innovator will receive mentoring support and an award of up to ₹20 lakhs for the implementation of a potential pilot project with GHMC.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “governments and innovators should increasingly collaborate to solve social problems through open innovation. I am extremely confident that this initiative of T-AIM will help GHMC utilize novel AI-based solutions to improve road safety.”

Anurag Pratap, VP & CSR Leader at Capgemini India, said, “with Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), we are leveraging an open innovation ecosystem to select, advocate and support tech-enabled transformative solutions that are designed to make a difference to people and life. Everyone can relate to pothole severity across the roads in India. I am sure that the identification of innovative and viable solutions through the Mobility AI Grand Challenge will contribute immensely to road safety.”

TiHAN, India’s first autonomous navigation facility at IIT Hyderabad, and INAI-IHub Data, the applied AI research centre at IIIT-H are partners to this challenge. While TiHAN will provide intellectual support, INAI-IHub Data will provide Bodhyaan 1.0, the data capture platform.

The deadline to submit approach notes for the challenge is September 16. The winner will be announced in the month of November.

The challenge is open for application on: https://taim-gc.in/mobility

