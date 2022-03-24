Telangana AI Mission Launches Forest AI Grand Challenge

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has launched the Forest AI Grand Challenge to foster innovation for the Telangana Forest Department. For this Grand Challenge the T-AIM has partnered with Capgemini. T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana and it is powered by NASSCOM.

In this challenge, the Forest Department aims to gather detailed, large-scale knowledge about the estimated number, location, and range-specific (movement) behaviour of animals in the forest region. Using artificial intelligence, the solutions are expected to help forest officials with wildlife conservation efforts. Open to all innovators in the country, the challenge is now open for applications.

Innovators will be selected based on their approach note, and the shortlisted innovators will get six weeks to present a Proof of Concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique and result.

The winning innovator will receive mentoring support and an award of up to ₹20 lakhs towards implementation of a potential pilot project with the Telangana Forest Department.

Speaking at the launch, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “there is tremendous potential for governments and innovators to collaborate through open innovation. I am quite confident that this initiative of T-AIM will help the Telangana Forest Department implement novel AI-based solutions for wildlife conservation.”

Anurag Pratap, Vice President and Head of CSR at Capgemini India, said, “Sustainability is core to the commitment of Capgemini to make the world a better place for our people. In the last few years, we have developed and supported some of the most innovative technology-based projects that focus on ensuring sustainability.”

Elaborating further, Pratap emphasised that, “this partnership with T-AIM is an initiative that encourages and leverages an ‘Open Innovation Ecosystem’ to generate/ identify and support transformative solutions related to quality education, sustainability, sustainable cities, communities, good health and wellbeing. We are happy to partner with T-AIM for this grand challenge and eager to see innovative solutions that would assist the Telangana Forest Department with wildlife monitoring, and add value to their wildlife conservation efforts. We look forward to having the sustainable future we want.”

The deadline to submit approach notes for the challenge is April 22. The winner will be announced in the month of June.