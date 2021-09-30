Telangana AI Mission Establishes Key Partnerships To Help ‘Revv Up’ Startups

Partnerships will allow AI startups to access affordable high-performance computing infrastructure, global opportunities, and guidance with intellectual property and business growth.

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has entered into a slew of partnerships to scale up its operations and benefit startups enrolled in the Revv Up accelerator program.

In August 2021, 42 startups from across the country were selected for the Revv Up acceleration program. The program is providing various opportunities for startups that aspire to build scalable businesses using artificial intelligence.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “Hyderabad’s steady ascendency into the Top 100 emerging startup ecosystems globally is a testament to our commitment and efforts towards building a vibrant innovator ecosystem in the state. I’m hopeful that these partnerships will empower startups and their abilities to create impact at scale.”

A partnership was inked with E2E Networks to provide startups with access to high-performance AI computing on cloud infrastructure. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tarun Dua, CEO, E2E Networks said, “our goal is to provide state of the art in Cloud GPU infrastructure at affordable prices for startups to help advance innovation using AI.”

Several startups in the Revv Up program aspire to expand internationally. Partnerships with the German-Indian Startup Exchange Program (GINSEP) and Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) will provide for market awareness, market opportunities, and soft landing support for the interesting startups.

Mr. Julian Zix, Project Lead, GINSEP said, “we’re really excited about this collaboration with T-AIM. We see tremendous potential for Indian AI startups in Germany, and the collaboration will provide smooth landing in Germany through our network.”

The partnership with BananaIP Counsels, one of the largest firms dealing with intellectual property (IP), aims to provide knowledge and support to the AI startups as they grapple with the complexities of protecting and harvesting innovation.

Dr. Kalyan Kankanala, Managing Partner at BananaIP Counsels said, “our partnership with T-AIM takes our Startup IP programs another step ahead. This initiative is to drive Artificial Intelligence, Electric Mobility and Health Technology Startup growth.”

Through the Revv Up program, the startup cohort will also receive mentoring and advice from senior industry professionals who have held leadership positions in their past. As on today, more than 10 individuals have agreed to support and guide the cohort.

More partnerships of benefit to the startups are on the horizon, and they will be made available to the AI startups in due course.

About T-AIM: The Telangana AI Mission is a specialised initiative set up under the auspices of the Emerging Technologies Wing of the Government of Telangana’s IT department, which is assigned with a mandate to make Telangana and Hyderabad the global AI hub in the coming years.

About NASSCOM: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organizations that have a presence in India. Its membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Service Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Its strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Talent, Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything it does, NASSCOM continues to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.