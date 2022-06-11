Telangana AI Mission and AgHub Enter into a Partnership for AgriTech Startups

Today, Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), an initiative of the Emerging Technologies Wing of Govt. of Telangana and powered by NASSCOM, announced the partnership with AgHub, the Agri Innovation Hub of PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University). Both institutions will start collaborating towards capacity building and mentoring support in the field of agri-entrepreneurship.

The partnership will benefit from the combined knowledge, expertise, and extended network of individuals and companies. Several artificial intelligence (AI)-based agri-tech startups from T-AIM’s Revv Up startup acceleration program are immediately expected to benefit from this collaboration. These AI startups will become eligible to get access to the AgHub facilities including co-working space and domain expertise of the PJTSAU.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, Govt. of Telangana, expressed delight at this partnership and said, “the Telangana government has built a network of expert institutions in order to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship. This partnership carries immense promise of enhancing the potential offered by artificial intelligence in agriculture.”

Dr. Kalpana Sastry, Managing Director, AgHub and Praveen Mokkapati, Lead for T-AIM exchanged the MoU between both institutions.Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU and Chairperson, AgHuband Smt. Rama Devi Lanka, Director-Emerging Technologies Wing, IT Department graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rao said, “close collaborations and partnership between ecosystem enablers would build a strong and thriving ecosystem for aspiring agriprenuers and startups.”

Last month, T-AIM commenced this partnership by conducting a day-long skilling program in Artificial Intelligence for 28 post-graduate students and faculty of PJTSAU. Also, four agri-tech startups from T-AIM’s Revv Up startup acceleration program are already collaborating with AgHub.