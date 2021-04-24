Telangana Agriculture Minister For Strict COVID Norms At Paddy Procurement Centres

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that all paddy procurement centers follow Covid protocols.

In a teleconference with officials and people's representatives on Friday, he said that 3,028 procurement centers have been built so far, and more centers will be operationalized as procurement activity picks up.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that only 40.7 kg of paddy per bag is weighed at the time of procurement so that farmers do not lose money. The Minister also instructed the officials to be courteous to farmers who may encounter problems during their agricultural activities.

He asked village sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs, MPPs, and Rythu Bandhu Samithi presidents to visit paddy procurement centers every day, which help farmers to solve their issues.