Telangana: Aged Couple Brutally Murdered By Unknown Persons In Peddapalli

In a very tragic incident, an aged couple was brutally murdered by unknown persons. The incident took place in Challapalli near Puttapaka of Manthani Mandal, Peddapalli district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, Kotha Sambaiah and his wife Laxmi were killed by unknown persons. The couple was attacked with knives and rods and both of them died on the spot.

After knowing the incident, Manthani CI Sathish, and SI Chandra Kumar reached the spot. The dead bodies of the couple were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. A case was filed and the investigation is underway.

However, the exact reason behind the murder is not known but it is suspected that a land dispute could be the reason for the murder.

