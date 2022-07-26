Hyderabad: Days after announcing the formation of 13 new mandals (blocks) in Telangana, the state government has decided to create ‘Inugurti’ in Mahabubabad district as a new mandal, a late-night release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Monday.

As historically significant Inugurti fulfills the norms prescribed by the government to create new mandals and having required eligibility, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue necessary orders in this regard.

The aspirations of people of Inugurti are now being fulfilled as the demand for a separate mandal was first raised during the NTR-led TDP regime in 1985, however, due to technical reasons it did not materialise.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra to Miss Commonwealth Games Due to Injury

It is pertinent to mention that the state government recently announced the creation of 13 new revenue mandals in different districts of the state on July 23.

