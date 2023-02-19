Telangana is Afghanistan, KCR a Taliban, YS Sharmila Scales Up Attack Moments After Release

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila, who was taken into police custody for her alleged comments against the Mahabubabad MLA Shanker Naik during her padayatra, came down heavily on the KCR-led BRS government soon after her release.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the YSRTP called KCR a dictator and under his rule Telangana has become Afghanistan of India.

“Telangana CM KCR is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban,” YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila said.

The police have arrested the YSRTP leader YS Sharmila and moved her to Hyderabad while scuttling her padayatra. The police have filed a case against her under section 504 of the IPC and section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

#WATCH | He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila pic.twitter.com/yAr8SyMT9h — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday, Sharmila targeted the Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shanker Naik for not fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Incensed by the inappropriate remark against their leader, BRS members staged a protest against the YSRTP leader in Mahabubabad district on Sunday. They even resorted to tearing down and burning party flexes and banners.

Also Read: YSRCP Candidate For North Andhra Graduates MLC Elections