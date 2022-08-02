Telangana: Advocate Brutally Murdered By Four Assailants Near Mulugu

An advocate and mining merchant Malla Reddy was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons. The incident took place at Pandikunta crossroads near Mulugu town on Monday evening.

Malla Reddy, a native of Mallampalli village in Mulugu mandal practices law in Warangal is said to have gone to the MRO office in Mulugu and was returning to his hometown in his vehicle. The assailants chased Malla Reddy’s car for about a kilometre and dashed his car. The driver of Malla Reddy stopped his car and asked questions to the gang as to why they have stopped the car. The assailants dragged Malla Reddy out of the car and attacked him with knives and later they fled the scene. Malla Reddy died on the spot. Police officials reached the spot and registered a case. Police suspect that a land dispute might have been the reason behind the murder of the advocate.

Also Read: Al Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed In US Airstrike In Afghanistan