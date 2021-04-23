Telangana: Acute Shortage of RT-PCR Test Kits in TS

The Telangana Government had said that it had increased medical infrastructure due to last year's pandemic. Yet, as per reports, the State is experiencing a severe shortage of RT-PCR test kits.

Following a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, there has been a surge in demand for RT-PCR kits, but suppliers have been unable to keep up. Many diagnostic centers, both private and public, have run out of kits which is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.

Another issue is that diagnostic centers are out of staff. As there are high numbers of patients, it currently takes at least two days to receive test results. Previously, the reports were announced after 4 to 5 hours. "The delay in the announcement of the results can harm the patients suffering from other serious ailments,” health officials say.

Health officials state that attempts are being made to provide adequate test kits to all hospitals. Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) have contacted the kit suppliers and estimate that it will take around a week to get enough kits to meet demand.