Telangana: Actor Sonu Sood Helps Seven-month-old from Karimnagar with Liver Transplant Surgery

Actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood has helped seven-month-old Mohammad Safan Ali, a native of Karimnagar, to undergo a liver transplant surgery successfully. The treatment was performed at Aster Medcity Hospital, Kochi in Kerala. Safan Ali is the first patient to be treated for the Second Chance Initiative launched by Aster Volunteers in association with Bollywood star Sonu Sood.

Safan Ali was brought to Aster in Kochi when he was four months old. He was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare condition in medical parlance. The ailment subsequently led to liver failure. Following a failed surgical intervention in his native Karimnagar in Telangana, the patient progressed to have severe jaundice and cirrhosis which necessitated a liver transplant. It was then through the help of Sonu Sood that the patient reached Aster Medcity in Kochi and underwent a successful liver transplant procedure.

"India has taken huge strides in the advancement of medical care but the access of the same is still miles away for patients like Safan Ali and his family, and mostly because of the high cost. Through this association with Second Chance initiative, we hope to give life to more patients like Safan Ali,” said Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood.

