A 22-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after an unidentified person threw acid on her. The incident took place on Wednesday in Jagtial district of Telangana. According to the police, the incident happened at around 7 pm on December 23rd in Thimmapur village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The victim was later rushed to a local government for treatment. It is said that an unknown person wearing a helmet poured acid on the woman and fled away from the spot.

According to Ch. Sindhu Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), the woman is out of danger and undergoing treatment. A case has been reistered against an unidentified person under various Indian Penal Code sections.

The SP said that a search is on for the culprits who managed to escape after the incident and are investigating in all the angles to find the reason behind the attack.

A relative of the woman said that she went to take a cradle at Metpally as a baby was born to her relatives.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed shock over the incident. She said that she has spoken to SP Jagtial and asked to take swift action. She took to her Twitter and tweeted as, "Extremely appalled and shook to have heard about the incident of Acid attack. I've spoken to the @SpJagtial to initiate swift action. While no amount of justice can reduce her pain and sufferings but the perpetrators will not be spared!"