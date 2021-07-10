Telangana on Achievements and Major Activities 2020-21

Telangana stands number one in the country in the implementation of PM – SVANidhi. A total of Rs.347 Crores as loans were sanctioned for 3,47,006 street vendors during 2020 – 21.

Take a look at this brief note on Achievements and Major Activities 2020-21in Telangana

The First Cable Stayed Bridge Lighting in India at DurgamCheruvu with architectural illumination, deck lighting &rock lighting was completed with a project cost of Rs. 184.00 Cr.

The first-ever Construction and Demolition waste management plant with a capacity to process 500 TPD was commissioned at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

Inaugurated the First Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant in Southern India at Jawaharnagar with a capacity of 19.8 MW.

LED Street lighting on ORR for balance stretch of length 136 Km was commenced duly finalizing the tenders at a cost of Rs.100.22 Crores in four (4) packages with a period of completion of 12 Months. This illumination will facilitate improving the safety of road users on ORR and control any anti-social and illegal activities.

The first-of-its-kind Trauma care facility in the country was introduced on ORR by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) at 10 interchanges rendering exceptional services for any emergency/accidents taking place on ORR. The Trauma care system introduced is the lifeline for many commuters and acting as a saviour at times of distress, saving over 110 (27%) precious lives, and immediate first aid care extended to 225 persons (56%) immediately after the accident. The outcome shows the ‘‘preventable mortality" (i.e., the percentage of deaths has been preventable and optimal care given at the Trauma Centres).

A Free 20 KL per month water supply scheme was announced for all the HH’S (domestic connections) in the GHMC area, under the jurisdiction of HMWSSB was announced and implemented during 2020-21.

During First Lockdown (March-May 2020) Annapurna meals were provided including dinner in 373 centres free of cost. The total meals served during 2020-21 is 2,53,97,580.

A total of 224 BasthiDawakhanas are currently functional in GHMC and 33 newBasthiDawakhanas are ready for inauguration. This is one of the most significant breakthroughs in ensuring basic health care.

During the Financial Year 2020-21, a large number of Engineering works on Flyovers, RUBs, Under Pass, etc., were taken up and completed especially taking advantage of the lockdown period. A total of 16 greenfield link roads covering a distance of 28 km were completed and opened for the public.

To provide water to emerging urban areas of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration, HMWSSB has taken up 18 Kms of 3000 MM diameter pipeline which is an extension of the ring main to bring Godavari water at a cost of Rs.285 Cr.

The State Government arranged bank loans of Rs.1759.76 Cr. for 37390 SHGs against a target of Rs. 1249.34 crores (140%). This has helped these groups during covid times.

Towardsgreening effort in urban Telangana, the number of nurseries increased from 168 to 1002 in 141 ULBs (596%). Further, 600 nurseries in GHMC and 1401 PattanaPrakruthiVanalu (tree parks) were established during the year.

In 141ULBs (other than GHMC) 4118 public toilets were completed, 1898 sanitation vehicles were procured, FSTPs were completed in 7 ULBs, and Animal care centers were established in 15 ULBs. An amount of Rs 2062.86 Crwas released under PattanaPragathi in ULBs during the year.

Daily water supply scheme introduced in 2 major cities Warangal and Khammam. This will be implemented in other ULBs also.

Underground Drainage schemes in Nizamabad &Siddipetwere completed and commissioned at a cost of Rs 543.00 Cr.

Safe & touch-free QR code-based ticketing in Hyderabad metros (MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Paytm, Phonepe, etc) was introduced, and live video & music streaming/downloading facilities in Metro trains adding to passenger convenience.

Beautification works on Tank Bund were taken up and nearing completion with an estimated cost of Rs. 38.00 Cr. Refurbishment of footpath on both the sides of tank Bund with flamed finished granite was taken up.

Refurbishment of Necklace Road with VDCC Road was taken up at a cost of Rs.26.40 Crores and the work is completed.

Landscaping at Interchanges: There are 19 Interchanges and other major junctions along with ORR. HGCL is taking up enhancement of landscape at all interchanges.

V.U.P painting: VUP painting was taken up not just to enhance or beautify the space but to create a sense of security, accountability, and belongingness among