Telangana ABVP Protest Against Ragging in Medical Colleges

Feb 27, 2023, 08:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telangana ABVP has called a bandh at all medical educational institutions throughout the state on February 27 in protest of the death of doctor Preethi, who was reportedly killed by ragging.

A parishad leader called for a thorough investigation into the medico's death, as well as severe punishment for Saif, who harassed her, and the Kakatiya Medical College officials, in a statement issued here on Sunday night.

The college officials who attempted to minimize the ragging episode should be suspended. He wants the state government to form a special committee to combat the ragging culture, which is prevalent. 


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana
Preeth Death
abvp bandh
Advertisement
Back to Top