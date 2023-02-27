Telangana ABVP Protest Against Ragging in Medical Colleges

The Telangana ABVP has called a bandh at all medical educational institutions throughout the state on February 27 in protest of the death of doctor Preethi, who was reportedly killed by ragging.

A parishad leader called for a thorough investigation into the medico's death, as well as severe punishment for Saif, who harassed her, and the Kakatiya Medical College officials, in a statement issued here on Sunday night.

The college officials who attempted to minimize the ragging episode should be suspended. He wants the state government to form a special committee to combat the ragging culture, which is prevalent.