The Telangana government abstained from attending the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) today ( August 9). The government on Sunday had informed that it would be unable to attend the Emergency Meeting due to prior commitments.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said the representatives of Telangana will not be able to attend the meeting, owing to various legal matters posted on Monday in a letter to the board. It also sought another date so that it could attend the meeting. The GRMB meeting was held to take steps on issues mentioned in the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre on the jurisdiction of the board.

The Centre had earlier come out with a gazette notification on GRMB and Krishna River Management Boards.

The two boards wrote letters to the Telugu states on the 4th of this month stating that the meeting would be held on the 9th of this month as per the agenda mentioned in the gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi on the 15th of last month finalizing the scope of the Krishna and Godavari boards.

Telangana responded stating that on the same day, the trial on the withdrawal of the writ petition filed by them in the Supreme Court on the Krishna waters and the contempt of court petition filed by Telangana on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme would come up for hearing before the NGT.

However, the boards ignored the letters written by Joint Secretary Sanjay Awasthi on May 28 and asked them to come to the meeting in view of the need to prepare a comprehensive action plan to implement the notification within 30 days.

