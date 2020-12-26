The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from UK to Telangana rose to 16. On Thursday, a total of seven people have been tested COVID-19 positive and they have been shifted to government hospital. They are closely monitored and are kept in separate wards.

The Telangana health department said that there is no need to panic about the new strain of coronavirus as the government is taking all the measures and urged the people to stay safe and secure.

Out of the 16 persons, four each are from Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, two are from Jagtial district, one each from Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mancherial, Nalgonda and Warangal Urban districts.

The officials traced another 76 persons who have been in close contact with the 16 people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The samples collected from the 16 people have been sent to CCMB and the results are expected in another two days. From December 9 to 25, nearly 1200 people have come to Telangana from the UK. Out of them, 926 has been identified and they have undergone test.

The state government urged the people who have come directly or travelled through the UK to the state after December 9th to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119 or by texting on WhatsApp to 91541-70960. It is said that the staff from the health department would visit their homes and conduct health check-ups.