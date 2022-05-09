Telangana: 9 Killed, 20 Hurt In Kamareddy Road Accident

In a very tragic road accident on Sunday evening, 9 people were killed and nearly 20 suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a lorry and a minivan. The incident took place at Hasanpalli in the Kamareddy district. Those who are travelling in the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy and they were heading towards Pitlam. The speeding lorry was proceeding towards Nizamsagar from Pitlam.

The deceased were identified as Anjavva (35 years), Poshaiah (60 years), Gangavva (45 years), Veeramani (35 years), Lachavva (60 years), Sayavva (38 years), Sailu (35 years), Ellaiah (53 years), and Veeravva (70 years).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the accident. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a tweet, said, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi."

Also Read: ​All You Want to Know About Airtel Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Subscriptions