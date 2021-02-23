Telangana: 67 Candidates File Nominations For MLC Elections 2021

HYDERABAD: Today being the last day for filing nominations for the Biennial-Elections for the Telangana Graduate MLC constituencies of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda as per the election notification, witnessed hectic activity at the GHMC Headquarters in the city. Candidates were seen filing their nomination papers in the last minute bid as the deadline approached.

As per a release issued on Monday by the State Electoral Officer, 29 candidates filed papers for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency so far. For the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar constituency , 38 people filed nominations till date making it a total of 67 candidates who are in the fray so far.

The ruling TRS party had fielded Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of PV Narasimha Rao, the late prime minister of India as its candidate. The Congress party aspirant was G Chinna Reddy and the BJP candidate was N Ramachander Rao for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency Ramulu Naik Sabavath was the Congress aspirant and Gujjula Premeder Reddy was the BJP candidate.The TRS is yet to file nomination for this seat. Interestingly controversial journalist Teenmaar Mallanna ( Chinthapandu Navven Kumar) who is known for speaking against the ruling party, filed his nomination for this seat as an independent candidate.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that nominations would be received until February 23 and there was no online facility for filing them.