Telangana: 4 Year Old Girl Dies As Airgun Misfires In Sangareddy

A 4-year-old girl died when an airgun misfired. The incident took place at Vavilala village in Jinnaram Mandal of Sangareddy district. The girl Shanvi, died due to a bullet injury to her head. The gun misfired when the girl was holding it and playing. She was immediately rushed to the Osmania Hospital after the incident. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Shanvi's father, Nagraj a native of the Nizamabad works at the farmhouse. The owner of the farmhouse lives in Hyderabad.

"We are investigating the case. We have little information as of now but we are investigating how the incident took place and how the girl suffered a bullet injury," said Bheem Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patancheru zone.

Also Read: ​Intermediate Exams Will Now Begin From May 6: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education