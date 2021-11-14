Telangana: 32 More Basti Dawakhanas In Twin Cities

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to open 32 more basti dawakhanas in addition to 226 such hospitals so as to make healthcare available to the masses. Basti Dawakhanas have been playing a prominent role in public healthcare. Telangana CM KCR also stressed on having more Basti Dawakhanas after seeing the role played by the hospitals during COVID time.

During the pandemic time, these basti dawakhanas have provided essential healthcare services and functioned as a primary response centre in the time of pandemic. Currently, there are 226 dawakhanas and are providing almost 50 free services to the economically marginalised population.

GHMC’s Basthi Dawakhanas first launched in 2018. Basti dawakhanas are a joint endeavour of GHMC and union government, which has allotted Rs.1,200 crore under Ayushman Bharat programme. According to the reports, total of 20,000 people receive OP services on a daily basis. Basthi Dawakhanas will also be established at the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colonies.