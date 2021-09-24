Telangana: 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants Will Be Set Up In Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants(STPs) will be set up in Musi catchment areas and other areas to treat 100% sewage generated in the GHMC limits. He said that Telangana Chief Minister KCR wants to develop Hyderabad in all the ways and he is sketching out strategies to make Hyderabad, a world-famous city. He said that KCR has initiated many programs in the last seven years. He said that 90-95% of the water problem in the city has been solved and Hyderbad has been recognized as the water plus city by the centre.

He further added that KCR wants the officials to come up with plans to meet the growing requirements for the next ten years. KTR said that the Telangana state government has sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for the construction of reservoirs in GHMC limits. For the setting up of the sewerage plants, the state cabinet has allocated Rs. 3,800 crores and STPs would be completed in the next two years. KTR added that "If STPs are completed then Hyderabad is going to become the only city in India that treats 100% sewerages." He said that doing so would show the commitment of the ruling TRS government to make Hyderabad a global city.

KTR further stated that the sewage generation in Hyderabad was 1950 million litres per day. In GHMC limits, 1,650 MLD sewage is being generated and 300 MLD in ORR limits. While the treatment capacity was just 772 MLD through 25 STPs, only 46.78% sewage is being treated.

KTR said that the Telangana government has decided to construct more STPs and works would be taken up on hybrid annuity mode where 60% cost would be borne by the agencies and the remaining 40% by the Telangana government.