In a very shocking incident, 30 snake babies and two scorpions were found at an Anganwadi centre. The incident took place at an Anganwadi centre in Nellikudur village of Mahabubabad district.

Sreejyoti, Lachamma, an Anganwadi center worker in Brahmanakottapally noticed two to three snake babies after they have opened the room wherein goods have been kept. Those goods will be distributed to children and pregnant women. They immediately informed the locals, some of the villagers rushed to the spot and they removed the stones present in the room and were shocked to see piles of snakes. The villagers killed the snakes and scorpions.

As the Anganwadi centre nears dilapidation, villagers are demanding immediate funding for the construction of a new building. There were no children and pregnant women around at that time or else they would have bitten the children and pregnant women. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

