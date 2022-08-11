Telangana: 3 Youngsters Killed As Two Bikes Collide In Utnoor

In a very tragic incident, three youth were killed and another sustained severe injuries. The incident took place at Kummarithanda village in Utnoor Mandal on Thursday. The victims were identified as Shahabaz (32), a computer operator of Mominpura in Utnoor mandal centre, Gaikwad Ravi (31), a painting worker from Lakkaram village in Utnoor mandal and Rathod Mounu (20) of Shantinagar in Utnoor mandal headquarters. The injured person was Arka Ashish of Utnoor and a friend of Mounu.

According to the Utnoor Sub-inspector, two motorbikes collided with each other at a curve near Kummarithanda village. Three people died on the spot and another person suffered grievous injuries. At the time of the incident, Shahbaz and Ravi were heading to Adilabad town on a motorbike whereas Mounu and Ashish were proceeding to Utnoor on a two-wheeler at the time of the incident. Ashish was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad and doctors said that his condition is critical.