Telangana: 3 Crore Vaccinations Administered In Four Months

Telangana government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. As part of it, the state government has taken up a covid vaccination drive. In the past four months, 3 crore Covid vaccines have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries. The Covid vaccine administration drive in Telangana was launched on January 16, 2021, and within a year, more than 5 crore Covid vaccine doses have been given to the eligible beneficiaries.

In the beginning, people hesitated to take the vaccine but later the pace of vaccination picked up, and now the vaccination drive is going on at a brisk pace.

The health department administered 1,08,72,157 doses of Covid vaccines by June 29, 2021. Within two more months, one crore of Covid vaccines have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries and by September 15, a total of 2,04,68,926 vaccine doses were administered. From September 15 to January 13, three crore Covid vaccines have been given to eligible beneficiaries.

Health Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana CM KCR in the review meetings made it clear that vaccination is a top priority. He further stated that "Credit must also go to the field level staff for identifying and administering those individuals who had missed out on vaccines."

