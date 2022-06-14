Telangana: 230 Contract Lecturers Have Fake Certificates

Telangana state government has announced the process of regularising the services of persons appointed on a contract basis. According to the reports, there are nearly 11,000 contract-based employees. The finance department asked other departments to send the details of the contract-based employees in the state.

The officials have collected all the information and have finished the verification of certificates. According to the officials, 230 employees have got fake certificates and a few other contract lecturers are working in some non-sanctioned posts. Some of the contract lecturers are working in the college without eligible qualifications. Show-case notices have been issued to 18 degree lecturers and 6 polytechnic lecturers for submitting fake certificates.

On April 26, 2017, the High Court issued interim orders interrupting the process of regularisation partially. In the final orders released on December 7, 2021, the court had dismissed a writ petition paving the way for resuming the process for regularisation of those who have been appointed on a contract basis against sanctioned posts.

On March 9th, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the Assembly that the government would regularise the services of all eligible contract employees.

